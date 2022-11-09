Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.20 million-$131.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.94 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.77.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 63,164 shares valued at $854,118. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 35.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 60.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 506,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 174.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 351,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

