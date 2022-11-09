Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

FYBR stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 458,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

