FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

