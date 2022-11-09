FTAI Infrastructure Inc. to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

