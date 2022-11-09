Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 2.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 263,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,963,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.