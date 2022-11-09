Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 692,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,336. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

