Full Sail Capital LLC Has $20.79 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

