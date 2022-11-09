Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 125,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,377,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

