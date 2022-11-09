FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DURECT in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

