FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DURECT in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
DURECT Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.