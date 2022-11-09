FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cut by William Blair

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allbirds Stock Down 7.6 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.80 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 54.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 419,041 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

