FY2022 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM stock opened at C$5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.31.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

