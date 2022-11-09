FY2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $16.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.45. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $220.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

