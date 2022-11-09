FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

