FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

