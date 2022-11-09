FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.