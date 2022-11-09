FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

