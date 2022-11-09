Gainplan LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 3.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.25% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,619. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

