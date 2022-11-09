Gainplan LLC Boosts Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

