Gainplan LLC Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. 635,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

