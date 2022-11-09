Gas (GAS) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Gas has a total market cap of $21.13 million and $9.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00011775 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
