Gateway Protocol Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00016040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.71813828 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,619,106.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

