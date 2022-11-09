GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.03. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £366.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

