GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.03. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 131.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £366.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00.
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile
