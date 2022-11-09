Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $829.89 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00554116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.97 or 0.28917155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 837,791,423 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

