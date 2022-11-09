General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.49. 16,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

