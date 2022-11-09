Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 53.53%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

