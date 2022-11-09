Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Genie Energy Price Performance
Genie Energy stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 53.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
