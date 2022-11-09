Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.06

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.06 and last traded at $179.99, with a volume of 25593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.