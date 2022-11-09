GICTrade (GICT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,430.00

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.37 million and $43,430.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95279174 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,412.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

