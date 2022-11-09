Giga-tronics (GIGA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.06% -12.05% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Giga-tronics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.53 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.18

Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.