GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.31.
About GigaMedia
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
