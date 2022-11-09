Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

