Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

