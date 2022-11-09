Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

