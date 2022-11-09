GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

