GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

