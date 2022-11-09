Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 1,096,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,081. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 109,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

