Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of GMED opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

