Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65. 47,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,025,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $719.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
