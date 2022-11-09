Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65. 47,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,025,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $719.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

