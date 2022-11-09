Golden Minerals (AUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUM – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUMN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUM – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.56 million during the quarter.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.91.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

