Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.37). 527,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 266,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.36).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.07.

Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In related news, insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($36,845.14).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

