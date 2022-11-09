Goldfinch 1-Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003684 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and $1.10 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,952 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

