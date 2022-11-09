Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Holdings Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 651,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 22,602 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

