Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.13.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.