Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Nov 9th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.13.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

