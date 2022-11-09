Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.17

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.17 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 6082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
