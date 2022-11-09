Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.17

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.17 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 6082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

