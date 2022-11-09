Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.16

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.16 and last traded at C$30.07, with a volume of 276561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market cap of C$28.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.79.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

