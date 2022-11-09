Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.16 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

