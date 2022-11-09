Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 53.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

