GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.60. 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 45,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $255.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.