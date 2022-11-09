Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $255,266.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,150.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00322975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00116920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00747120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00557694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00227451 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

