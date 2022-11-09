Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

About Group Eleven Resources

(Get Rating)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.