Guild of Guardians (GOG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $782,393.96

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $782,393.96 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

