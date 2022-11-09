Guild of Guardians Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

