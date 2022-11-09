Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.02

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.02 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 63157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.
Gulfport Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
